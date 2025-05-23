Heroic Farewell to Fallen CoBRA Commando in Landmark Anti-Naxal Operation

In a ceremonious tribute, wreaths were laid on Friday at the mortal remains of Mehul Solanki, a valiant CoBRA commando who bravely lost his life in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Abujhmad's forest area, Narayanpur, on May 21. The homage was led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his deputy Vijay Sharma.

In a show of respect and grief, both Chief Minister Sai and Deputy CM Sharma, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, personally shouldered Solanki's mortal remains. 'CoBRA commando Constable Mehul Solanki, a brave son of Gujarat, laid his life valiantly against naxalites in Narayanpur. His sacrifice fuels our hope for peace to reign in Bastar,' Chase Minister Sai said, paying emotional tribute.

CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju was among the 27 Naxals eradicated in the operations, adding a significant feather to India's anti-Naxal strategies. Chhattisgarh's Bastar Range IG, P Sundarraj, highlighted Basavaraju's critical role in orchestrating Naxalite offensives, terming his demise a landmark achievement.

This operation unearthed a cache of arms including AK-47s and INSAS carbines. The strategic victory was marred by the loss of Mehul Solanki and one other DRG jawan while several others sustained injuries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation's breakthrough, underscoring it as the first elimination of a General Secretary-ranked leader in three decades. Highlighting progress, Shah revealed 54 arrests and 84 surrenders post the operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded this achievement via X, acknowledging the persistence and sacrifice of India's security forces in their stride towards eradicating Maoism. His words reiterated the government's commitment to peace and development for its people.

