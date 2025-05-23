Left Menu

Ujjain Embarks on Demolition Drive Amid Protests, Security Bolstered

In Ujjain's Begum Bagh, a demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments saw protests from the minority community. Security was tightened as officials ensured compliance with court orders. After discussions with Shahar Qazi, the situation was defused, allowing the Ujjain Development Authority to proceed with its operations.

Illegal structure being demolished (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Friday, the district administration of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, initiated a demolition drive in the Begum Bagh locality, known for its proximity to the Mahakal temple. The operation aimed to dismantle illegal encroachments, was met with protests from a minority community, requiring tight security measures.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargav stated to ANI that the Begum Bagh area is adjacent to the revered Mahakal temple, where Ujjain Development Authority identified encroachments on two properties. To ensure the situation remained under control, around 150 police personnel were deployed at the site.

Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni explained to ANI that a survey revealed lease violations of 28 properties, converted without permission and remained unrenewed since 2014-15. With court orders lifting pauses, authorities are now reclaiming these properties, with the aim to maintain legal integrity in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

