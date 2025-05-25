Left Menu

Massive Aerial Assault: Ukraine's Night of Defense

Ukraine's air force intercepted a massive aerial attack by Russia, involving 298 drones and 69 missiles overnight. Successfully, 45 missiles and 266 drones were downed, marking this as one of the largest aerial assaults during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Massive Aerial Assault: Ukraine's Night of Defense
  • Ukraine

In a significant operation, Ukraine's air force successfully defended against a substantial aerial assault by Russia, which involved 298 drones and 69 missiles. This attack, one of the largest in the ongoing war, occurred overnight, posing a considerable threat to Ukrainian airspace.

According to the Ukrainian air force, they managed to down 45 missiles and 266 drones, showcasing their robust defense capabilities in the face of this massive onslaught. Despite the high number of incoming threats, the interception showcases critical resistance in the ongoing conflict.

The attack underscores the escalating tensions and the strategic importance of air defense in the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting the ongoing challenges the nation faces in maintaining its sovereignty amid persistent military pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

