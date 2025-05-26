Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and Iran in Positive Talks

In a surprising diplomatic development, President Donald Trump announced that U.S. negotiators engaged in 'very good' discussions with an Iranian delegation over the past weekend. These talks focus on reaching an agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Speaking to journalists at the Morristown, New Jersey airport, Trump expressed optimism, stating, 'I think we could have some good news on the Iran front.' The discussions took place during his stay at the Bedminster golf club, indicating a possible thaw in relations.

The negotiations aim to address long-standing tensions between the two nations since the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. Trump's comments suggest a hopeful outlook for a resolution that could alter the geopolitical landscape significantly.