Punjab Police Cracks Down on International Criminal Networks

In a collaborative law enforcement effort, Punjab Police arrested Lavish Kumar, a prominent accomplice of international criminals Arsh Dalla and Jindi Mehandipuria, during a strategic operation led by the Counter-Intelligence Unit in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, with assistance from Gujarat Police. The arrest took place in Ahmedabad, where Kumar was apprehended.

Kumar was acting under orders from Arsh Dalla and was implicated in multiple violent crimes, including firing at individuals to intimidate and extort them. Authorities have already registered several cases of murder and gunfire-related attempted extortion against him. Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed on social media platform X that Kumar recently conducted surveillance on a liquor contractor for a Rs 50 lakh extortion demand. He maintained constant contact with his overseas handlers, plotting a high-profile crime in Punjab.

DGP Yadav emphasized the importance of this arrest in the campaign against terrorist and gangster networks with international links. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional operatives and connections. In a separate incident, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police swiftly dismantled an organized crime network associated with the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within eight hours, four gang operatives were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh Dhaman. During the operation near Fatahpur, suspect Gurpreet Singh fired at police, prompting SHO Chheharta to respond in self-defense, injuring another suspect, Gopi Singh. He was hospitalized and a Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from him.

