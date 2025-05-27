Goa CM Advocates Growth: Ethanol Plant, Khazan Land Revival, and India's Development Ambition

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant marked a significant step in the state's development by laying the foundation for a substantial 300 KLPD Ethanol Plant in the Navelim Industrial area. The project, he noted, will create job opportunities for around 200 individuals, with a strong focus on empowering women through employment.

In a broader discussion, CM Sawant highlighted the issue of reviving Khazan lands during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khazan lands, rich in biodiversity and crucial to Goa's agriculture, fishing, and tourism, are traditional farmlands that require restoration to maximize their economic and environmental benefits.

Within the meeting, Prime Minister Modi underscored comprehensive state development as key to transforming India into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Stressing India's ascent among global economies, he urged states to capitalize on their manufacturing potentials, aligning with the nation's growing appeal to international investors. The meeting's theme, 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047,' encapsulated this visionary goal.