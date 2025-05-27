Left Menu

Indian Army Leads Rescue Operations in Flood-Affected Maharashtra Village

The Indian Army initiated relief efforts in Khadki, Maharashtra, following severe flooding. Residents faced waist-deep water conditions, prompting emergency intervention. The army, working with civil authorities, deployed a relief team promptly to assist. The IMD forecasts further monsoon advances, warning of potential heavy rainfall in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:04 IST
Indian Army Leads Rescue Operations in Flood-Affected Maharashtra Village
Visuals from Ahilyanagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has launched a robust relief operation in Khadki village, Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, following severe flooding due to heavy rains. Waist-deep water has left residents marooned, prompting a swift response from the army, which deployed resources from the nearby Armoured Corps Centre.

On receiving a formal request from the District Magistrate, the army mobilised a relief column, including medical and engineering teams, to reach the inundated area. Arriving by 1735 hours, they joined forces with local authorities to commence rescue operations amid challenging conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the region and forecast further monsoon advance. They warned of possible heavy rainfall, urging authorities to prepare for continued adverse weather impacts across affected regions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025