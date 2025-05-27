Indian Army Leads Rescue Operations in Flood-Affected Maharashtra Village
The Indian Army initiated relief efforts in Khadki, Maharashtra, following severe flooding. Residents faced waist-deep water conditions, prompting emergency intervention. The army, working with civil authorities, deployed a relief team promptly to assist. The IMD forecasts further monsoon advances, warning of potential heavy rainfall in the region.
The Indian Army has launched a robust relief operation in Khadki village, Ahilyanagar district, Maharashtra, following severe flooding due to heavy rains. Waist-deep water has left residents marooned, prompting a swift response from the army, which deployed resources from the nearby Armoured Corps Centre.
On receiving a formal request from the District Magistrate, the army mobilised a relief column, including medical and engineering teams, to reach the inundated area. Arriving by 1735 hours, they joined forces with local authorities to commence rescue operations amid challenging conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the region and forecast further monsoon advance. They warned of possible heavy rainfall, urging authorities to prepare for continued adverse weather impacts across affected regions in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
