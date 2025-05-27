Trump Warns Putin: 'Playing with Fire!'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he is 'playing with fire'. This statement comes amidst a surge of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine. Trump claims his past actions have prevented dire consequences for Russia.
In a bold statement delivered via Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is 'playing with fire'. Trump's remarks follow a recent escalation in drone and missile attacks targeting Ukraine, marking one of the most significant surges since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022.
Trump asserted that his previous interventions have thwarted several potential crises, claiming, 'What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD.'
These comments underscore the continuing tension and delicate power dynamics as global leaders grapple with the ongoing conflict and its far-reaching consequences.
