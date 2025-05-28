Tiranga Yatra: A Nationwide Celebration of Valor and National Pride

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised the alarm over the activities of the so-called 'tukde tukde gang' and Pakistan sympathizers, emphasizing the need for tough laws to curb their influence. During the Tiranga Yatra event, Adhikari praised the residents of Nadia for their unwavering support of the armed forces and for boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence.

The Tiranga Yatra, which covered major roads and landmarks across West Bengal, captured the public's attention as residents turned out in droves, displaying flags and creating an emotional atmosphere. Adhikari, speaking to ANI, emphasized the nationwide scale of the Tiranga Yatra, stating that in West Bengal, it saw significant participation.

Operation Sindoor began on May 7 in retaliation for a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with India striking back at Pakistani targets. The BJP launched the Tiranga Yatra on May 13 to honor Indian soldiers' valor and educate citizens about Operation Sindoor's success. The rally, lasting until May 23, was part of a campaign to bolster national pride.