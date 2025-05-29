Finance Commission Eyes Jharkhand: A Blueprint for Progress

The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, made a pivotal visit to Deoghar, Jharkhand, engaging in crucial discussions with local representatives. This visit aims to refine planning for the Commission's current tenure, focusing on both challenges and successful strategies in governance.

During the visit, the delegation also engaged with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. The discussions revolved around state development issues, especially in the mining and agricultural sectors. Soren advocated for greater financial autonomy for states, emphasizing unique regional requirements.

The visit emphasized the need for improved mechanisms in sectors like health, education, and agriculture. The Finance Commission's engagement with a wide array of state and business leaders underscores its commitment to developing a policy framework responsive to Jharkhand's specific needs.

