Finance Commission Eyes Jharkhand: A Blueprint for Progress

A high-level 16th Finance Commission team led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya visited Deoghar, Jharkhand, to discuss planning with local bodies. The team met various officials, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to address challenges and opportunities in state development, focusing on agriculture and other key sectors for policy drafting.

Updated: 29-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:29 IST
The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, made a pivotal visit to Deoghar, Jharkhand, engaging in crucial discussions with local representatives. This visit aims to refine planning for the Commission's current tenure, focusing on both challenges and successful strategies in governance.

During the visit, the delegation also engaged with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. The discussions revolved around state development issues, especially in the mining and agricultural sectors. Soren advocated for greater financial autonomy for states, emphasizing unique regional requirements.

The visit emphasized the need for improved mechanisms in sectors like health, education, and agriculture. The Finance Commission's engagement with a wide array of state and business leaders underscores its commitment to developing a policy framework responsive to Jharkhand's specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

