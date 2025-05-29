Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: International Concerns Over Russia's Intentions

Russian intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have sparked international concern. Greenpeace reported Tuesday on Russia constructing high-voltage power lines in areas it holds, raising fears about a potential restart of Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Despite the Greenpeace report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains that there are currently no indications of active preparations for a restart. The plant, captured by Russia in 2022, remains in cold shutdown, but the lack of external electricity and dam collapse complicate any future operations.

Ukraine has strongly criticized the power line construction, calling it a violation of international law and an affront to its sovereignty. Ongoing diplomatic discussions aim to address these issues, with IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi planning trips to Ukraine and Russia to mediate.