Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: International Concerns Over Russia's Intentions

The UN nuclear watchdog reports no signs of Russia restarting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite Greenpeace's concerns. The constructed power lines in Russian-held regions suggest a potential restart, which Ukraine deems illegal. The plant, inactive since 2022, requires careful international negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:24 IST
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: International Concerns Over Russia's Intentions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Russian intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have sparked international concern. Greenpeace reported Tuesday on Russia constructing high-voltage power lines in areas it holds, raising fears about a potential restart of Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Despite the Greenpeace report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) maintains that there are currently no indications of active preparations for a restart. The plant, captured by Russia in 2022, remains in cold shutdown, but the lack of external electricity and dam collapse complicate any future operations.

Ukraine has strongly criticized the power line construction, calling it a violation of international law and an affront to its sovereignty. Ongoing diplomatic discussions aim to address these issues, with IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi planning trips to Ukraine and Russia to mediate.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025