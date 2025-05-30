Turkey's Diplomatic Push for Peace: A New Hope Amidst Conflict

In a significant diplomatic effort, Turkey is aspiring to enable considerable advancements in the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the goal of resolving technical matters in these high-stakes discussions.

Fidan expressed Turkey's ambition to host a subsequent leaders' summit that would feature not only the Russian and Ukrainian leaders but also the presence of the Turkish and U.S. presidents, thus underscoring Turkey's vital role in the peacemaking process.

The talks in Istanbul, scheduled for May 16, mark the first direct engagement between Russia and Ukraine in three years, signaling a potential new beginning in the troubled relations between the two nations.