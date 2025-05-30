Left Menu

DRDO and NIBE Join Forces to Enhance Indigenous Defence Technology

DRDO has signed a technology transfer agreement with NIBE Limited for the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher and Battery Command Post. This collaboration aims to bolster India's domestic defence manufacturing and research capabilities. DRDO Chairman emphasizes increased investment in R&D to secure future technological dominance in defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:37 IST
DRDO signs licensing agreement with NIBE Limited. (Photo Source: X @DRDO_India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has inked a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with NIBE Limited, focusing on the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) and Battery Command Post (BCP). This move is intended to enrich the industrial foundation for indigenous defence development and manufacturing.

DRDO shared this update via a post on X, highlighting the Armament Research & Development Establishment's (ARDE) role in the agreement with Pune-based NIBE Limited. The sophisticated Pinaka MBRL is crafted to eliminate area targets swiftly and precisely, thanks to its quick deployment and remarkable accuracy.

The deal follows DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat's call for increased research and development funding within the Indian industry, aiming to elevate India's defence capabilities and innovation. At a recent summit, Kamat stressed the urgency of advancing R&D to stay competitive in future conflicts and boost defence exports.

