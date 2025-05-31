Tragic Road Mishap in Uttar Pradesh: Five Dead, Six Injured

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a car carrying wedding guests met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, leaving five dead and six others seriously injured. The victims included a child. The calamity occurred when the car, returning from a wedding in Kusma village, overturned and plunged into a ditch near Bhuppa Purva turn.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and took swift action by directing immediate medical attention for the injured. He ordered district administration officials to provide the best possible care to ensure a speedy recovery for the victims.

The accident involved all passengers heading back to Pali village after Neeraj's wedding in Patiyanim village. Police promptly reached the scene, confirming the death of five individuals on the spot. Six others were critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, with authorities conducting postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)