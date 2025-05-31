Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Pioneering India's Agricultural Revolution

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has commended the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a groundbreaking initiative focused on demand-driven research based on village feedback. He highlighted that this approach signifies a shift from centralized research locations like Delhi to a more grassroots-centric model, acknowledging agriculture's vital role in the Indian economy.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare alongside the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was recently inaugurated by Chouhan in Odisha's Puri district. Over a 15-day period, the initiative aims to engage with farmers across 20 states, emphasizing the importance of state government participation for the campaign's success.

The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' will take place across 700 districts, involving multiple institutions and innovative farmers, to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for agricultural reform. The effort seeks to bridge the gap between scientific research and practical application by bringing scientists and farmers together to modernize agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)