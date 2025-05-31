Left Menu

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Pioneering India's Agricultural Revolution

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a transformative campaign launched to propel India's agriculture into the future. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized research driven by grassroots feedback to modernize farming practices, with a direct focus on farmer collaboration and state government involvement to achieve substantial agricultural reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:14 IST
Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Pioneering India's Agricultural Revolution
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has commended the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a groundbreaking initiative focused on demand-driven research based on village feedback. He highlighted that this approach signifies a shift from centralized research locations like Delhi to a more grassroots-centric model, acknowledging agriculture's vital role in the Indian economy.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare alongside the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was recently inaugurated by Chouhan in Odisha's Puri district. Over a 15-day period, the initiative aims to engage with farmers across 20 states, emphasizing the importance of state government participation for the campaign's success.

The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' will take place across 700 districts, involving multiple institutions and innovative farmers, to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for agricultural reform. The effort seeks to bridge the gap between scientific research and practical application by bringing scientists and farmers together to modernize agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025