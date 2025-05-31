Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces Leadership Transition with Key Promotions

Kotak Mahindra Bank has promoted Paritosh Kashyap to executive director. Kashyap has a long history with the bank, serving in various leadership roles over three decades. Concurrently, Deputy Managing Director Shanti Ekambaram will retire in 2025 after contributing significantly to the bank's growth.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a major leadership change by promoting Paritosh Kashyap to the post of executive director, pending regulatory clearance. Kashyap, who has been part of the Kotak Group for over 30 years, currently heads the wholesale banking business.

Throughout his three-decade-long career at Kotak, Kashyap has overseen key departments such as Structured Finance, Real Estate, and Debt Capital Markets. His promotion marks a significant step in the bank's leadership restructuring.

In a related development, Shanti Ekambaram, the Deputy Managing Director, will retire effective October 31, 2025. Ekambaram has been a pivotal figure in the bank since 1991, significantly shaping its growth. The bank's MD and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, lauded her contribution as instrumental to Kotak's success.

