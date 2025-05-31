Karnataka's Hemavati Canal Protest: Political Drama Unfolds

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed the protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project as a political maneuver. According to Shivakumar, 40% of the project has already been completed, and plans will proceed due to its anticipated benefits for local farmers. He pointed fingers at BJP leaders for fomenting unrest.

Thousands of farmers voiced their opposition to the project near Gubbi town in Tumakuru district on Saturday, highlighting concerns about water resources. Shivakumar, addressing the media, insisted that the grievances had been addressed, backed by a technical report, and affirmed the project's continuation.

Shivakumar further stated that the Karnataka government will not tolerate hate speech or misinformation, especially during this turbulent period. He expressed the state's dedication to maintaining peace and promoting business in the coastal regions while devising strategies to tackle unemployment.

In light of recent heavy rains, Shivakumar assured residents that the government is equipped to handle emergencies. He detailed that deputy commissioners have been instructed to remain vigilant and that state ministers would oversee developments from their respective headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)