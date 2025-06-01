Left Menu

Reviving Forgotten Mango Varieties: A Delicious Comeback

Niche mango varieties like Husnara and Ratol are seeing a resurgence as consumer preferences shift away from the dominant Dussehri. With increased cultivation and international interest, these varieties promise unique flavors but face challenges due to rising production costs and counterfeit pesticides affecting profit margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malihabad's mango orchards are experiencing a revival, as nearly-extinct varieties such as Husnara and Ratol surge in demand. In contrast to the long-reigning Dussehri, farmers are cultivating these niche mango varieties, driven by a consumer shift embracing diverse flavors beyond mainstream choices.

According to Insram Ali, President of the All India Mango Growers Association, the once-forgotten mangoes are fetching higher market prices. These now-trending flavors include red-fleshed varieties like Surkha Matiyara, although challenges persist, with rising production costs and counterfeit pesticides impacting profits despite increased yields.

Ratol mangoes, with their intense aroma and international acclaim, symbolize the broader resurgence. However, growers face hurdles from unfavorable weather and escalating input costs. As the All India Mango Growers Association calls for better pesticide verification and support, the sector hopes for sustainable growth.

