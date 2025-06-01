Reviving Forgotten Mango Varieties: A Delicious Comeback

Malihabad's mango orchards are experiencing a revival, as nearly-extinct varieties such as Husnara and Ratol surge in demand. In contrast to the long-reigning Dussehri, farmers are cultivating these niche mango varieties, driven by a consumer shift embracing diverse flavors beyond mainstream choices.

According to Insram Ali, President of the All India Mango Growers Association, the once-forgotten mangoes are fetching higher market prices. These now-trending flavors include red-fleshed varieties like Surkha Matiyara, although challenges persist, with rising production costs and counterfeit pesticides impacting profits despite increased yields.

Ratol mangoes, with their intense aroma and international acclaim, symbolize the broader resurgence. However, growers face hurdles from unfavorable weather and escalating input costs. As the All India Mango Growers Association calls for better pesticide verification and support, the sector hopes for sustainable growth.