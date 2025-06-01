Left Menu

Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul for Ukraine Talks

A Russian delegation is en route to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, scheduled for June 2, according to state-run RIA news agency. The discussions aim to address ongoing issues between the two countries.

A Russian delegation has set off for Istanbul for another round of negotiations with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 2.

The purpose of these discussions is to continue addressing the complex and ongoing issues between Russia and Ukraine. The talks represent a significant diplomatic effort to resolve tensions.

Authorities and observers alike are keeping a close eye on these developments as they unfold, hoping that diplomacy will pave the way for progress.

