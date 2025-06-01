Russian Delegation Heads to Istanbul for Ukraine Talks
A Russian delegation is en route to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine, scheduled for June 2, according to state-run RIA news agency. The discussions aim to address ongoing issues between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian delegation has set off for Istanbul for another round of negotiations with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 2.
The purpose of these discussions is to continue addressing the complex and ongoing issues between Russia and Ukraine. The talks represent a significant diplomatic effort to resolve tensions.
Authorities and observers alike are keeping a close eye on these developments as they unfold, hoping that diplomacy will pave the way for progress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Istanbul
- talks
- delegation
- negotiations
- RIA
- news
- scheduled
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial
Gaza Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Blockade
India's All-Party Delegations: United Against Terrorism
Indian Army's Humanitarian Outreach Amidst Line of Control Tensions
United Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Mission