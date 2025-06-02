Reviving Rajouri: Locals Demand Infrastructure Boost for Tourism at Nanga Thub

Nanga Thub, ensconced within the majestic Pir Panjal mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir, offers breathtaking vistas and serene environs. Despite its natural allure, locals and tourists lament the area's inadequate infrastructure, particularly poor road conditions.

Ankush Sharma, a local, expressed concerns as road improvements remain absent. "Tourists arrive, yet the roads languish in disrepair," Sharma conveyed to ANI. Citing a need for increased safety, he emphasized the urgency of initiating repair work, especially after recent incidents elsewhere.

Tourists like Harshit Chaudhary reiterate similar sentiments. While praising Nanga Thub's beauty, Chaudhary noted the deficiency of basic amenities, notably water. Abdul Rehman of Badhaal village affirmed the site's potential, highlighting its stunning landscape rivaling more famed destinations. Both stress the critical need for infrastructure upgrades to enhance tourism.