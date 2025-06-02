Left Menu

Reviving Rajouri: Locals Demand Infrastructure Boost for Tourism at Nanga Thub

Nestled in the Pir Panjal range, Nanga Thub is a picturesque tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Despite its breathtaking beauty, inadequate infrastructure and poor road conditions threaten tourism prospects, prompting locals and visitors to urge authorities for urgent improvements to attract more tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:23 IST
Reviving Rajouri: Locals Demand Infrastructure Boost for Tourism at Nanga Thub
A view of Rajouri's Nanga Thub (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nanga Thub, ensconced within the majestic Pir Panjal mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir, offers breathtaking vistas and serene environs. Despite its natural allure, locals and tourists lament the area's inadequate infrastructure, particularly poor road conditions.

Ankush Sharma, a local, expressed concerns as road improvements remain absent. "Tourists arrive, yet the roads languish in disrepair," Sharma conveyed to ANI. Citing a need for increased safety, he emphasized the urgency of initiating repair work, especially after recent incidents elsewhere.

Tourists like Harshit Chaudhary reiterate similar sentiments. While praising Nanga Thub's beauty, Chaudhary noted the deficiency of basic amenities, notably water. Abdul Rehman of Badhaal village affirmed the site's potential, highlighting its stunning landscape rivaling more famed destinations. Both stress the critical need for infrastructure upgrades to enhance tourism.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025