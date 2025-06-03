Left Menu

Indian Delegation Garners International Support in Global Counter-Terrorism Outreach

An all-party Indian delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, visited five nations to discuss counter-terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The delegation received a positive response from Spain, denouncing terrorism in all forms and emphasizing global peace. The initiative aimed at strengthening India's international relations and counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:35 IST
Kanimozhi-led all-party delegation members in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, returned to India after a significant international tour to educate and engage with global stakeholders about India's counter-terrorism strategies. This outreach followed the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, intensifying India's resolve to combat global terror threats.

The delegation, comprising members from various political backgrounds, including Rajeev Rai of Samajwadi Party and AAP's Ashok Kumar Mittal, visited Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain. They interacted with government officials, parliamentarians, and representatives from associations supporting terrorism victims to reinforce India's commitment to global peace.

On the final day in Spain, the delegation held productive discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish Senate, and the Spain-India Council. Kanimozhi noted the earnest support and keen interest of Spanish entities in India's counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing a fortified bilateral relationship moving forward. Operation Sindoor is a pivotal Indian counter-terrorism initiative targeting terrorist infrastructures in regions affected by extremist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

