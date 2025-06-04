Left Menu

Rajasthan Official Arrested for Spying, Fuels Security Concerns

Rajasthan's Intelligence department apprehended Shakur Khan for espionage activities linked to Pakistan's ISI. The court granted his seven-day police custody for investigation. Shakur, a government employee, is accused of leaking sensitive information. The police urge public assistance against such threats to bolster national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:26 IST
Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary on arrest of Shakur Khan(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security breach, the Rajasthan Intelligence agency has apprehended Shakur Khan, accused of espionage activities for Pakistan's ISI. The court has ruled a seven-day police custody to delve deeper into the case and uncover the exact extent of his involvement.

Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activities. He reassured that the police are on high alert to neutralize any potential threats that could jeopardize national security.

Authorities allege that Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer, has been covertly sharing strategic information with Pakistani handlers. Suspicions arose due to his unauthorized foreign travels and interactions with individuals of questionable background, prompting stringent surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

