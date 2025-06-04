Rajasthan Official Arrested for Spying, Fuels Security Concerns

In a significant security breach, the Rajasthan Intelligence agency has apprehended Shakur Khan, accused of espionage activities for Pakistan's ISI. The court has ruled a seven-day police custody to delve deeper into the case and uncover the exact extent of his involvement.

Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activities. He reassured that the police are on high alert to neutralize any potential threats that could jeopardize national security.

Authorities allege that Khan, an Assistant Administrative Officer, has been covertly sharing strategic information with Pakistani handlers. Suspicions arose due to his unauthorized foreign travels and interactions with individuals of questionable background, prompting stringent surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)