Iran Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal, Cites Self-Reliance

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly rejected a nuclear proposal from the United States, arguing it undermines the nation's autonomy.

In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Khamenei asserted that the deal clashes with Tehran's core values of self-reliance and the empowering motto 'We Can'.

His statements underscore the persistent discord between Tehran and Washington over nuclear negotiations, highlighting resistance to external concessions.

