Left Menu

Iran Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal, Cites Self-Reliance

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the U.S. nuclear proposal, stating it contradicts Tehran's belief in self-reliance. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principle of 'We Can'. Khamenei's remarks highlight the ongoing tension in nuclear discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:23 IST
Iran Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal, Cites Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly rejected a nuclear proposal from the United States, arguing it undermines the nation's autonomy.

In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Khamenei asserted that the deal clashes with Tehran's core values of self-reliance and the empowering motto 'We Can'.

His statements underscore the persistent discord between Tehran and Washington over nuclear negotiations, highlighting resistance to external concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025