Iran Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal, Cites Self-Reliance
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the U.S. nuclear proposal, stating it contradicts Tehran's belief in self-reliance. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principle of 'We Can'. Khamenei's remarks highlight the ongoing tension in nuclear discussions.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly rejected a nuclear proposal from the United States, arguing it undermines the nation's autonomy.
In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Khamenei asserted that the deal clashes with Tehran's core values of self-reliance and the empowering motto 'We Can'.
His statements underscore the persistent discord between Tehran and Washington over nuclear negotiations, highlighting resistance to external concessions.
