Left Menu

UK Pensioners to Benefit from Winter Fuel Payment Increase

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced an increase in winter fuel payments for pensioners following a government reversal on previously planned cuts. This move aims to support more elderly individuals across the UK during the colder months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:16 IST
UK Pensioners to Benefit from Winter Fuel Payment Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant policy reversal, British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday that more pensioners will receive winter fuel payments this year. The government's decision comes amid widespread criticism of earlier proposed cuts to these essential payments for the elderly, which are crucial during the cold months.

Addressing a press conference in northwest England, Rachel Reeves assured that the modifications would ensure broader support for pensioners. 'People should be in no doubt that more individuals will receive the winter fuel payment this winter,' she confirmed.

This change demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the needs of its aging population and mitigating financial pressures as temperatures drop.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025