Zelenskiy Proposes Ceasefire to Pave Way for Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a ceasefire with Russia to facilitate peace talks. Despite resistance from Moscow, Zelenskiy seeks support from global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Discussions also include a prisoner exchange with Russia, which remains skeptical of Ukrainian intentions.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:42 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an olive branch amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. On Wednesday, Zelenskiy proposed implementing a ceasefire as a precursor to peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized the potential for a ceasefire to pave the way for an end to the war.

The proposal, however, faces resistance from Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that a ceasefire could serve as an opportunity for Ukraine to gain more Western armaments. Despite the deadlock, Zelenskiy is seeking international support, including the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, for his ceasefire plan.

Seeking a diplomatic resolution, Zelenskiy noted the recent Istanbul talks hosted by Turkey. Though progress was limited, plans for a major prisoner of war exchange were discussed. The exchange, aimed at the wounded and deceased, is scheduled for the coming weekend. The initiative reflects Ukraine's continued efforts for dialogue, despite facing ultimatums from Russia.

