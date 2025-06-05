White House Eyes Expansive Government Spending Cuts
The White House plans to propose further government spending cuts if its initial Congress request is approved. Russell Vought from the Office of Management and Budget announced a $9.4 billion cut proposal affecting foreign aid and public broadcasting as the first step in a series of potential rescissions.
The White House is planning additional deep spending cuts if its initial request to Congress is accepted, according to Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Vought described this as the first package in what could become a series of rescissions.
On Tuesday, a proposal was sent to lawmakers aimed at formalizing $9.4 billion in spending cuts initiated by DOGE. These cuts principally target foreign aid and public broadcasting.
Vought expressed optimism, stating, "We hope to send additional packages if they pass," indicating further reductions may be proposed.
