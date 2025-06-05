White House Eyes Expansive Government Spending Cuts

The White House is planning additional deep spending cuts if its initial request to Congress is accepted, according to Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Vought described this as the first package in what could become a series of rescissions.

On Tuesday, a proposal was sent to lawmakers aimed at formalizing $9.4 billion in spending cuts initiated by DOGE. These cuts principally target foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Vought expressed optimism, stating, "We hope to send additional packages if they pass," indicating further reductions may be proposed.