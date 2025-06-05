Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Pledges Thorough Investigation Post-Stampede

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede near Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Minister MB Patil has vowed a thorough investigation within 15 days. Emphasizing humanitarian aid for the injured, Patil criticized political exploitation of the incident while assuring that those accountable will face strict consequences.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the stampede tragedy that unfolded near Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Minister MB Patil has promised an in-depth investigation to identify the lapses responsible for the incident within 15 days. Speaking to reporters, Patil urged against the politicization of the tragedy, emphasizing the state government's commitment to providing optimal medical care to those injured.

Patil noted that the severity of the situation only became apparent after the event unfolded, emphasizing the shared concern and grief over the loss of lives. He assured that, if necessary, the injured would be offered treatment at premier private hospitals. Patil condemned any attempt to turn the incident into a political issue but insisted on holding accountable those found guilty of negligence.

The minister highlighted the unpredictable nature of such events given the large crowd at the stadium. The Karnataka High Court has also taken notice, directing a further status report while scheduling a hearing for June 10. The High Court's intervention underscores the gravity of the incident, as 11 persons lost their lives and over 30 were injured amidst throngs gathered for a Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

