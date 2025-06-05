Left Menu

Gujarat Bolsters Summer Travel with 2,780 Additional Buses

In May 2025, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) operated 2,780 extra buses to accommodate over 8 lakh passengers during the summer vacation. This initiative, driven by the state government's strong leadership, enhanced connectivity within and beyond Gujarat, showcasing the state's commitment to public transport development.

In a noteworthy move to accommodate summer vacation travelers, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) operated 2,780 additional buses throughout May 2025, benefitting over 8 lakh passengers. This strategic initiative, detailed in an official release, underscores the state's commitment to improving public transportation under strong governmental leadership.

According to officials, the additional services included 1,400 express buses daily, connecting major cities across Gujarat. Notable routes included nearly 500 trips from Surat to Saurashtra and substantial trips between Saurashtra, North Gujarat, and various other key destinations. Interstate routes with increased traffic linked Gujarat to neighboring Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The GSRTC also facilitated travel to popular religious and tourist sites, with frequent services from Ahmedabad to Ambaji, Somnath, Dwarka, and other attractions like the Statue of Unity and Sasan Gir. Interstate connectivity offered links to Mount Abu in Rajasthan and key locations in Maharashtra. Overall, the increased services illustrate a model of effective public transport accessibility in Gujarat.

