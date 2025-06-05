Left Menu

Animosity Ends in Tragedy: Inmate Murdered in Delhi's Saket Court Lockup

Aman, an inmate in Delhi's Saket court lockup, was killed by fellow inmates Jitender and Jaidev. Old animosity due to a prior assault incident in 2024 sparked the fatal confrontation. Police report that tensions had been escalating since the past altercation outside the prison.

Visuals from inside Saket court lockup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a grim turn of events at Delhi's Saket court lockup, an inmate named Aman was killed by two fellow prisoners, Jitender and Jaidev. The police disclosed this information on Thursday, highlighting the violent outcome of longstanding hostility.

The fatal incident occurred against a backdrop of past animosities. According to the Delhi police, Jitender and Aman harbored a grudge stemming from a violent assault in 2024, when both were not incarcerated. At that time, Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife, setting off a chain of enmity.

Thursday's murder took place in Kharja No. 5 of the Saket court lockup amidst a crowded scene of undertrial prisoners. The police reported that tensions culminated when Aman was assaulted by Jitender and Jaidev, underlining persistent grievances festering within the prison environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

