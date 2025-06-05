Indian Judiciary Champions Sustainability at Climate Change Conference 2025

The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) hosted the Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025, stressing the judiciary's crucial role in environmental protection and sustainability in India. Notable figures, including Chief Guest Justice Sanjay Karol and Guest of Honour Justice Jasmeet Singh, addressed the event, which honored Justice Abhay S Oka for his significant contributions to environmental law with the SILF Sustainability Award 2025.

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka highlighted the inseparable link between environmental justice and social-economic equity, reinforcing the Supreme Court's firm stance on pollution, which disproportionately impacts vulnerable groups. He called for actions that move beyond mere legal precedents to make sustainability a tangible reality. Justice Jasmeet Singh spoke about the urgent climate crisis, highlighting the judiciary's essential role in balancing conservation efforts with developmental goals and urged for collective innovation and commitment towards sustainability.

Justice Sanjay Karol described climate change as an emergency, reiterating Indian courts' dedication to environmental protection. He underscored the importance of grassroots solutions and citizen involvement in maintaining ecological balance. Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of SILF, commended the judiciary for establishing precedents for environmental accountability and urged a continued focus on sustainable development.

The event also included discussions on the nexus between environmental justice and economic development, with awards acknowledging distinguished contributions. Overall, the conference reinforced the judiciary's pivotal role in promoting sustainability and environmental protection in India. (ANI)

