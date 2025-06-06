Left Menu

Gunfire, Drones, and the Tense Standoff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, held by Russian forces, has witnessed gunfire aimed at drones attacking its training center. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog has reported multiple explosions, leading to heightened concerns about nuclear safety. Despite tensions, no damage or casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International monitors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have reported hearing rounds of gunfire seemingly targeted at drones assaulting the site's training center, according to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog. The plant, Russia's largest holding with six reactors, has been a focal point of tension since its capture in early 2022.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed hearing five distinct explosions in the vicinity, each heralded by gunfire. They noted the source of the drones remains unidentified, and no structural damage was reported at the training facility. Such drone activities near nuclear installations pose serious safety risks, warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Despite the heightened turmoil, the Zaporizhzhia plant remains inactive, generating no power and showing no signs of immediate threat due to the shutdown mode of its reactors. The IAEA and local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, reinforcing the call for de-escalation and safety assurances at the site.

