Gunfire, Drones, and the Tense Standoff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

International monitors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have reported hearing rounds of gunfire seemingly targeted at drones assaulting the site's training center, according to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog. The plant, Russia's largest holding with six reactors, has been a focal point of tension since its capture in early 2022.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed hearing five distinct explosions in the vicinity, each heralded by gunfire. They noted the source of the drones remains unidentified, and no structural damage was reported at the training facility. Such drone activities near nuclear installations pose serious safety risks, warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Despite the heightened turmoil, the Zaporizhzhia plant remains inactive, generating no power and showing no signs of immediate threat due to the shutdown mode of its reactors. The IAEA and local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, reinforcing the call for de-escalation and safety assurances at the site.