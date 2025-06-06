Historic Triumph for Jordan: World Cup Qualification Achieved
Jordan qualifies for the World Cup for the first time after South Korea's victory over Iraq. Ali Olwan played a pivotal role, scoring three goals in a decisive win against Oman. This historic achievement marks Jordan's breakthrough into the international football scene for the 2026 finals.
In an unprecedented achievement, Jordan has secured its place in the World Cup for the first time after ten previous attempts. This milestone came after South Korea triumphed over Iraq with a 2-0 scoreline, ensuring Jordan's progression to the finals.
Ali Olwan emerged as the hero of the moment, scoring a remarkable hat-trick in Jordan's 3-0 victory against Oman. His performance was a pivotal factor in solidifying the nation's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in North America.
The celebrations in Jordan marked not just a sporting achievement but a proud moment of national pride, revealing the potential of West Asian nations in the global football arena.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan
- World Cup
- qualification
- Ali Olwan
- South Korea
- Iraq
- Oman
- hat-trick
- 2026 finals
- football
ALSO READ
Jatinder Singh Leads Oman to Thrilling Super Over Win Against USA
Romania's Presidential Election Validated Amid Controversy
Romania's Unyielding Electoral Verdict: The Constitutional Court Upholds Dan's Victory
Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase on Railway Tracks
Romania's Budget Dilemma: Balancing Deficit and Growth