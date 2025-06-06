Left Menu

Russia Backs Trump’s India-Pakistan Mediation Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian support for Trump’s mediation claims between India and Pakistan is seen as a strategic move amid Ukraine tensions. Former diplomat K P Fabian suggests India could have acknowledged the mediation graciously. The context of U.S. involvement in India-Pakistan relations highlights the complexity of the diplomatic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:15 IST
Former Diplomat KP Fabian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Russian aide Yury Ushakov's endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan was analyzed as a strategic diplomatic maneuver by Russia amid ongoing tensions involving the Ukraine conflict.

Former diplomat K P Fabian stated that while India did not request mediation, acknowledging Trump's involvement could have been a diplomatic acknowledgment without undermining its own achievements, such as Operation Sindoor.

Fabian observed that while the U.S. was in contact with both India and Pakistan, Trump's claim of having mediated peace is exaggerated, pointing out the linguistic nuances and underlying diplomatic chess game over issues like the Ukraine ceasefire.

