Left Menu

New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Promises Revamp in Wake of Tragedy

Seemant Kumar, the newly-appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, vows to uphold and enhance the city's policing standards. His appointment follows a devastating stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to top police officials' suspension. The Karnataka government is enforcing strict accountability measures in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:12 IST
New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Promises Revamp in Wake of Tragedy
Commissioner of the Bengaluru City police Seemant Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Seemant Kumar has been appointed as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. Committed to maintaining and enhancing the city's policing, Kumar emphasized the need for a safe environment and effective basic policing amid the city's rapid growth.

This leadership change follows the suspension of former Commissioner B Dayananda and several other officials due to the incident that claimed 11 lives. The Karnataka government has highlighted its commitment to accountability, taking stringent measures against those responsible for the event's mismanagement, including the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee and event managers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, underlining the government's dedication to preventing such incidents in the future. With more than 30 people injured in the stampede during a massive gathering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebration, the state cabinet has resolved to enforce preventive actions rigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025