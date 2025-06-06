New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Promises Revamp in Wake of Tragedy

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Seemant Kumar has been appointed as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. Committed to maintaining and enhancing the city's policing, Kumar emphasized the need for a safe environment and effective basic policing amid the city's rapid growth.

This leadership change follows the suspension of former Commissioner B Dayananda and several other officials due to the incident that claimed 11 lives. The Karnataka government has highlighted its commitment to accountability, taking stringent measures against those responsible for the event's mismanagement, including the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee and event managers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, underlining the government's dedication to preventing such incidents in the future. With more than 30 people injured in the stampede during a massive gathering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebration, the state cabinet has resolved to enforce preventive actions rigorously.

