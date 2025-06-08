Left Menu

AGP and BJP Announce Candidates for Assam Rajya Sabha Elections

The Asom Gana Parishad names Birendra Prasad Baishya for Assam's Rajya Sabha polls. The BJP fields Kanad Purkayastha. Elections are set for June 19. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan's nomination raises eyebrows with BJP leader H Raja accusing him of aligning with DMK for a Rajya Sabha seat.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP Birendra Prasad Baishya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has officially declared Birendra Prasad Baishya as its nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam. Baishya currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member, with his term concluding on June 14.

This week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the schedule for the biennial elections in eight Rajya Sabha seats, with six in Tamil Nadu and two in Assam. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Kanad Purkayastha, son of former Union Minister and Assam State BJP co-founder Kabindra Purkayastha, as its candidate for the Assam Rajya Sabha elections.

The retiring upper house members from Assam include Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP and AGP's Birendra Prasad Baishya, whose terms end on June 14. According to the ECI, voting for the Rajya Sabha seats is to take place on June 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

In Tamil Nadu, Nominations from Anbumani Ramadoss (Pattali Makkal Katchi), M Shanmugam (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK) are due to retire on July 24. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has submitted his Rajya Sabha nomination, with Chief Minister MK Stalin present.

Conversely, BJP leader H Raja criticized MNM President Kamal Haasan for allegedly 'mortgaging' his party to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in a bid for a Rajya Sabha seat. Raja accused Haasan of contradicting his previous stance against DMK's policies and allying with them now.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a minimum of 34 votes per candidate is required to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, commanding 158 MLAs, is expected to capture four seats decisively. (ANI)

