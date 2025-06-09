Tagging the Amazon's Cattle: A New Frontier in Combating Deforestation

The Amazonian state of Para is pioneering a government program requiring ranchers to tag cattle in a bid to curb illegal deforestation. The tags, which allow for better tracking, aim to ensure that cattle are not grazing on illegally cleared lands. This initiative seeks to increase market access, particularly in the European Union.

Foremost among those embracing the change is Roque Quagliato, dubbed Brazil's "King of Cattle." Having faced legal troubles in the past for environmental and labor violations, Quagliato now champions the tagging program, which he hopes will boost the international market value of Brazilian beef.

While the law mandates cattle identification by 2026, progress is slow, with only 12,000 cattle tagged to date. Many ranchers are skeptical, fearing negative impacts on their operations. Despite these challenges, stakeholders maintain that the program is crucial for sustainable development and combating deforestation.