BJP Leaders Visit Victim's Family After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede
Opposition leaders in Karnataka, led by R. Ashoka, visit the family of Bhoomik, a victim of the recent Bengaluru stampede at RCB's celebration. The tragedy, leaving 11 dead, calls for scrutiny over government responsibility. Legal proceedings are underway as the Karnataka High Court reviews related petitions.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, Karnataka's opposition leader R. Ashoka and BJP representatives are visiting the family of 11-year-old Bhoomik, one of the incident's victims. Bhoomik's father, Lakshman, criticized the government's lack of preventive measures that could have averted the disaster.
Speaking to ANI, Lakshman expressed gratitude towards BJP MLA Hullali K Suresh for his support, while lamenting the absence of government-issued compensation. 'No parent should endure this pain,' Lakshman stated, pointing out a systemic failure leading to the stampede which claimed 11 lives.
The incident prompted legal actions, with Bengaluru police filing an FIR against RCB, event organizers, and KSCA. The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the arrest related to the stampede. Legal deliberations continue, with interim relief granted to KSCA officials, as the court adjourned further hearings to June 9.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Karnataka
- stampede
- Bhoomik
- RCB
- victory celebration
- High Court
- KCSA
- tragedy
- compensation
ALSO READ
RCB Aims for Top-Two in Crucial Showdown Against Lucknow
Delhi High Court Drama: ACB Officer's Audio Raises Power Misuse Allegations
Delhi High Court Calls Out JEE Main Exam Irregularities
High Court Tackles Defamation Lawsuit: Journalist vs. Commentator
Rajasthan High Court Halts Panchayat Restructuring Over Transparency Concerns