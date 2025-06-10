Left Menu

BJP Leaders Visit Victim's Family After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede

Opposition leaders in Karnataka, led by R. Ashoka, visit the family of Bhoomik, a victim of the recent Bengaluru stampede at RCB's celebration. The tragedy, leaving 11 dead, calls for scrutiny over government responsibility. Legal proceedings are underway as the Karnataka High Court reviews related petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:10 IST
BJP Leaders Visit Victim's Family After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, Karnataka's opposition leader R. Ashoka and BJP representatives are visiting the family of 11-year-old Bhoomik, one of the incident's victims. Bhoomik's father, Lakshman, criticized the government's lack of preventive measures that could have averted the disaster.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshman expressed gratitude towards BJP MLA Hullali K Suresh for his support, while lamenting the absence of government-issued compensation. 'No parent should endure this pain,' Lakshman stated, pointing out a systemic failure leading to the stampede which claimed 11 lives.

The incident prompted legal actions, with Bengaluru police filing an FIR against RCB, event organizers, and KSCA. The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the arrest related to the stampede. Legal deliberations continue, with interim relief granted to KSCA officials, as the court adjourned further hearings to June 9.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025