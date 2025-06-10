Kharge Urges PM Modi to Elect Deputy Speaker, Criticizes BJP's Impact on Democracy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi, urging the election of a Deputy Speaker for Lok Sabha, citing concerns over vacant terms. Kharge criticized BJP's governance, claiming democratic, economic, and social harm, highlighting weakened institutions and increased societal tension, while labeling key government schemes as failures.
In a recent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for the initiation of the process to elect a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Kharge highlighted this unprecedented vacancy, noting that the position has remained unfilled for two consecutive terms, contravening India's constitutional and democratic traditions.
Kharge underscored that, according to Article 93 of the Constitution, electing both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is mandatory, emphasizing the Deputy Speaker's role as the second-highest presiding officer of the House. His letter urged PM Modi to uphold the democratic ideals and traditions of the Parliament by filling this crucial post promptly.
Criticism extended beyond this vacancy, as Kharge attacked the Modi-led government over the past 11 years for undermining India's democratic institutions, economy, and societal harmony. He accused the BJP of eroding constitutional bodies' autonomy, manipulating elections, and sidelining federal structures. He also labeled major government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities as failures, asserting that they haven't delivered the promised outcomes.
