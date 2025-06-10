Left Menu

Kharge Urges PM Modi to Elect Deputy Speaker, Criticizes BJP's Impact on Democracy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to PM Modi, urging the election of a Deputy Speaker for Lok Sabha, citing concerns over vacant terms. Kharge criticized BJP's governance, claiming democratic, economic, and social harm, highlighting weakened institutions and increased societal tension, while labeling key government schemes as failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:18 IST
Kharge Urges PM Modi to Elect Deputy Speaker, Criticizes BJP's Impact on Democracy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for the initiation of the process to elect a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Kharge highlighted this unprecedented vacancy, noting that the position has remained unfilled for two consecutive terms, contravening India's constitutional and democratic traditions.

Kharge underscored that, according to Article 93 of the Constitution, electing both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is mandatory, emphasizing the Deputy Speaker's role as the second-highest presiding officer of the House. His letter urged PM Modi to uphold the democratic ideals and traditions of the Parliament by filling this crucial post promptly.

Criticism extended beyond this vacancy, as Kharge attacked the Modi-led government over the past 11 years for undermining India's democratic institutions, economy, and societal harmony. He accused the BJP of eroding constitutional bodies' autonomy, manipulating elections, and sidelining federal structures. He also labeled major government initiatives such as Make in India and Smart Cities as failures, asserting that they haven't delivered the promised outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025