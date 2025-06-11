Indore Police Extend Support in High-Profile Shillong Murder Case

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Indore Crime Branch announced on Wednesday their readiness to assist Shillong police. If further assistance is required, Indore police are poised to support their northeast counterparts.

Speaking to ANI, ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that although Indore police helped the Shillong police in the past, they are not currently involved in the case. Dandotiya stated that the Shillong police have taken the lead, arresting four suspects linked to Indore. These suspects have now been transported to Shillong.

On the judicial front, Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the deceased, along with four co-accused, will be appearing in court today. As the main accused, she and the others have been held at Shillong Sadar Police Station by Meghalaya's Special Investigation Team. Papers for court proceedings are being finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)