Indore Police Extend Support in High-Profile Shillong Murder Case
The Indore Crime Branch has offered its assistance to the Shillong police in investigating the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, where five suspects, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, are accused. The accused have been detained in Shillong, with court proceedings anticipated for the day.
In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Indore Crime Branch announced on Wednesday their readiness to assist Shillong police. If further assistance is required, Indore police are poised to support their northeast counterparts.
Speaking to ANI, ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that although Indore police helped the Shillong police in the past, they are not currently involved in the case. Dandotiya stated that the Shillong police have taken the lead, arresting four suspects linked to Indore. These suspects have now been transported to Shillong.
On the judicial front, Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of the deceased, along with four co-accused, will be appearing in court today. As the main accused, she and the others have been held at Shillong Sadar Police Station by Meghalaya's Special Investigation Team. Papers for court proceedings are being finalized.
