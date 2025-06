Tensions in the Baltic: Finland Confronts Russia Over Airspace Violations

In a diplomatic move, Finland's foreign ministry summoned a Russian diplomat on Wednesday concerning a suspected airspace violation on June 10, marking the second such incident in less than three weeks.

Finland, a member of NATO, reported that a Russian military aircraft allegedly entered its airspace near Porvoo, prompting an investigation by the Finnish Border Guard. The foreign ministry has asked Russia's acting head of mission to address the issue.

The Baltic Sea region remains vigilant following a series of disruptions to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. NATO has responded by enhancing its regional presence with frigates, aircraft, and naval drones.