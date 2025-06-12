Controversial Bhopal Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns

The completion of a decade-long awaited railway overbridge in Aishbagh, a locality in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has ignited controversy over safety concerns linked to its sharp 90-degree design. The Congress opposition has voiced stark criticism of the overbridge, cautioning that this design flaw could transform it into a potential accident site.

The 648-meter-long and 8-meter-wide bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is under scrutiny. State PWD Minister Rakesh Singh clarified that it was a five-year-old project with a pre-approved design. Despite initial objections raised by railway officials about the bridge design, Public Works Department (PWD) proceeded, citing space constraints.

Minister Singh highlighted that the bridge underwent inspection by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and subsequent actions would follow based on their report. MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has urged for accountability within the PWD, criticizing the BJP government's oversight and urging corrective measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)