Left Menu

Controversial Bhopal Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns

A newly constructed railway overbridge in Aishbagh, Bhopal, has caused controversy due to its sharp 90-degree design, raising safety concerns. The Congress party questioned the layout, urging government accountability. Despite being a five-year-old project, urgent actions are demanded by NHAI following inspections and the long-standing design objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:49 IST
Controversial Bhopal Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns
Drone visual of Railway overbridge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The completion of a decade-long awaited railway overbridge in Aishbagh, a locality in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has ignited controversy over safety concerns linked to its sharp 90-degree design. The Congress opposition has voiced stark criticism of the overbridge, cautioning that this design flaw could transform it into a potential accident site.

The 648-meter-long and 8-meter-wide bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is under scrutiny. State PWD Minister Rakesh Singh clarified that it was a five-year-old project with a pre-approved design. Despite initial objections raised by railway officials about the bridge design, Public Works Department (PWD) proceeded, citing space constraints.

Minister Singh highlighted that the bridge underwent inspection by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and subsequent actions would follow based on their report. MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has urged for accountability within the PWD, criticizing the BJP government's oversight and urging corrective measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025