11 Years of Modi: A Legacy of Development and New Strengths

Union Minister Nityanand Rai celebrates 11 years of Prime Minister Modi's leadership, highlighting achievements in governance, infrastructure, and national security. He emphasizes the government's dedication to development, its impact on various sectors, and proactive measures against terrorism, marking a transformative era for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST
Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, commemorated 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Thursday, detailing significant achievements and milestones. During a press conference, Rai underscored the government's unwavering focus on key societal pillars: the poor, youth, farmers, and women, which continue to drive India's progressive agenda.

Addressing national security, Rai affirmed the government's robust stance against terrorism by highlighting the precise execution of Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan. He stressed that any act of aggression towards Indian soil would be met with decisive action, reinforcing India's stance that 'blood and water cannot flow together,' symbolizing the country's evolving diplomatic fortitude.

Rai further reflected on historical milestones achieved under Modi's tenure: from the revocation of Article 370 to the monumental construction of the Ram Mandir and global recognition of Indian infrastructure projects like the Chenab railway bridge. Emphasizing development and public participation, he reiterated the transformative mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform.'

