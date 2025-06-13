Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU with France to Elevate Culture and Tourism

Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant step towards enhancing its cultural and tourism landscape. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou to sign a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise. This strategic pact aims to elevate the cultural, tourism, and educational sectors in the state, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's standing as India's cultural and tourism capital.

Present at the high-profile signing event were Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General in Mumbai, and Shad Joynal Abedin, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy. The MoU, as hailed by CM Yadav in a social media post, marks a benchmark achievement in MP's international cultural cooperation.

The meeting occurred amid somber circumstances, as the French Ambassador expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. Ambassador Mathou articulated France's solidarity with the victims, promising unwavering support in these challenging times.

