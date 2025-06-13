Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU with France to Elevate Culture and Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inked a tripartite MoU with the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise, aiming to enhance the state's cultural, tourism, and educational sectors. The agreement underscores Madhya Pradesh's position as India's cultural and tourism capital. High-level dignitaries met to reaffirm bilateral cooperation amid the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh Signs MoU with France to Elevate Culture and Tourism
MP CM Mohan Yadav with French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou (Photo/X@DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant step towards enhancing its cultural and tourism landscape. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou to sign a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise. This strategic pact aims to elevate the cultural, tourism, and educational sectors in the state, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's standing as India's cultural and tourism capital.

Present at the high-profile signing event were Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General in Mumbai, and Shad Joynal Abedin, Political Counsellor at the French Embassy. The MoU, as hailed by CM Yadav in a social media post, marks a benchmark achievement in MP's international cultural cooperation.

The meeting occurred amid somber circumstances, as the French Ambassador expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives. Ambassador Mathou articulated France's solidarity with the victims, promising unwavering support in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025