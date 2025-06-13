Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Move Against Iran

Israel initiated Operation Rising Lion, conducting large-scale strikes against Iran to disable nuclear facilities, missile sites, and command networks. The operation aims to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, resulting in regional airspace restrictions and fluctuating oil prices. Iran retaliates with drone attacks as global tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:09 IST
In a swift escalation of military tensions, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and missile production sites in a preemptive strike to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The military operation resulted in significant infrastructure damage and high-profile casualties in Iran.

The international community is closely monitoring the aftermath, as Iran has vowed retaliation and launched drones towards Israeli territory, prompting fears of broader regional conflict. The strikes have disrupted air travel, with airlines cancelling flights and avoiding the airspace over the two nations and adjacent regions.

The geopolitical ripple effects have also impacted global oil prices, which surged amid concerns over stability in the oil-rich region. As diplomatic talks with Iran remain in limbo, the situation continues to develop with potential implications for international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

