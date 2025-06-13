Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Move Against Iran

In a swift escalation of military tensions, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and missile production sites in a preemptive strike to counter Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The military operation resulted in significant infrastructure damage and high-profile casualties in Iran.

The international community is closely monitoring the aftermath, as Iran has vowed retaliation and launched drones towards Israeli territory, prompting fears of broader regional conflict. The strikes have disrupted air travel, with airlines cancelling flights and avoiding the airspace over the two nations and adjacent regions.

The geopolitical ripple effects have also impacted global oil prices, which surged amid concerns over stability in the oil-rich region. As diplomatic talks with Iran remain in limbo, the situation continues to develop with potential implications for international peace and security.

