Escalating Conflict: Israel-Iran Tensions Reach New Heights

Iran launched missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Haifa early Monday, resulting in significant casualties and damage. In response, Israel's defense minister vowed swift retribution against Tehran. The escalating conflict, sparked by longstanding tensions, has drawn international attention and increased concerns over regional stability.

In a retaliatory move, Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, claiming the elimination of senior intelligence figures. Despite the high stakes, both countries continue their offensive exchanges, deepening the crisis.

The situation has overshadowed the G7 summit in Canada, where global leaders, including U.S. President Trump, call for restraint and dialogue. As the world watches, the risk of further escalation looms large over the Middle East, impacting global economic and political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)