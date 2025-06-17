Left Menu

Qatar Navigates Tensions Amidst South Pars Gas Field Dispute

Qatar's gas production remains steady despite an Israeli airstrike on the South Pars field shared with Iran. The attack raised concerns about global gas supplies, causing LNG prices to rise. Qatar has advised tankers to stay outside the Strait of Hormuz, while tensions between Israel and Iran persist.

Qatar Navigates Tensions Amidst South Pars Gas Field Dispute
Qatar's steady gas production at the South Pars field continues undeterred following an Israeli airstrike last Saturday. The attack led Iran to partially suspend operations, raising global concerns over LNG supply. Majed Al-Ansari, a foreign ministry spokesperson, described the targeting as reckless, noting the field's international corporate presence.

In response, QatarEnergy advised tankers to avoid the Strait of Hormuz until necessary, affecting the movement of LNG vessels. This caution led to an increase in LNG prices in Asia, notably the Japan Korea Market, which spiked to $13.948 per mmBtu. The field is crucial for Iran, positioned as the third largest gas producer globally.

Amidst U.S. intentions to address the nuclear dispute with Iran, both Israeli and Iranian energy infrastructures faced challenges. As tensions escalate, the regional energy security is under scrutiny, with potential shifts in LNG supply chains impacting global markets.

