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Tension in the Strait of Hormuz: Trump's Coalition Call

President Donald Trump has urged countries reliant on Middle East oil to help patrol the Strait of Hormuz. However, no commitments have materialized. Amid soaring oil prices linked to the Iran war, global efforts are underway to ensure safe passage. Iran's attacks and regional tensions heighten the stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:07 IST
Tension in the Strait of Hormuz: Trump's Coalition Call
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Egypt

President Donald Trump has issued a call to nations dependent on Middle Eastern oil to form a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is critical as around 20% of the world's traded oil passes through it. Trump's appeal came while he was aboard Air Force One, journeying back to Washington from Florida.

With no country committing to action, global tensions remain high as oil prices soar amid ongoing conflicts with Iran. Iran has maintained the strait's openness to all except the U.S. and its allies. Meanwhile, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is engaging in dialogues with nations like China, but firm commitments are yet to be seen.

The situation is intensified by recent missile and drone attacks in the Gulf States and increasing hostility between Iranian and other national forces. Regional leaders remain cautious, navigating the precarious balance between diplomacy and defense in an already volatile environment.

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