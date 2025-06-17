EU Pushes for Sustainable Vehicle Design with New Recycling Rules

The Council of the European Union announced new requirements aimed at ensuring future vehicles are designed to support reuse and recycling, a move grounded in the extended producer responsibility (EPR) policy. This initiative highlights the council's commitment to environmental sustainability by making producers accountable for the entire lifecycle including waste management.

As part of the regulations, a mandatory target for recycled plastics is introduced with potential future targets for recycled steel, aluminum, and other critical materials. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has voiced its support for the council's stance, emphasizing that the directives should not compromise sector competitiveness.

"Transforming end-of-life vehicle recycling is a significant step but won't be achieved overnight," remarked ACEA director general Sigrid de Vries. The council is set to engage with the European Parliament to finalize these regulations, paving the way for greener automotive solutions.

