Russia Warns Against U.S. Strike on Iran Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Russia has advised the United States against attacking Iran, warning it could destabilize the Middle East, amid ongoing Israeli strikes. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed concerns over potential nuclear risks, highlighting the complex relationships between Russia, Iran, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning against any military strikes on Iran, as it could severely destabilize the volatile Middle East region. This warning comes amid a backdrop of Israeli military actions that Russia claims could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, criticized any speculative moves to escalate tensions further, pointing to ongoing damage to Iranian nuclear facilities. Russian officials, including foreign intelligence and ministry spokespeople, have highlighted how close the situation is to a critical tipping point.

Meanwhile, Russia's strategic partnership with Iran, formalized in a 20-year agreement, sees Moscow in a potential mediating role. However, relationships remain complex, given the existing strains due to Russia's war in Ukraine and its interactions with Israel. The situation remains critical, with Russia positioning itself amid these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

