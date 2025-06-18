Left Menu

Assam Rifles Seizure of Rs 5.1 Crore Contraband: A Major Blow to Smuggling

Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation near Chandrapur, Agartala, seizing banned foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 5.1 crores. The operation was part of a series of intelligence-based joint operations in Manipur, leading to the capture of militants and recovery of weapons and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:10 IST
Assam Rifles Seizure of Rs 5.1 Crore Contraband: A Major Blow to Smuggling
Assam Rifles with seized banned cigarettes (Photo/AssamRifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles seized 170 cartons of banned foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.1 crores near Chandrapur, Agartala. The crackdown, based on intelligence inputs, highlights ongoing efforts to combat smuggling activities in the region.

The seized cigarettes have been handed over to the Customs Department for further examination and legal proceedings. This seizure comes on the heels of coordinated operations from June 8 to 15 in Manipur by Indian Army and Assam Rifles, targeting militant activities in various districts.

These operations, undertaken with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, led to the capture of four insurgents and recovery of weapons, IEDs, and other war-like materials. The actions reflect a continued commitment to ensuring regional security and curbing illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025