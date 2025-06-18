Assam Rifles Seizure of Rs 5.1 Crore Contraband: A Major Blow to Smuggling

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles seized 170 cartons of banned foreign cigarettes worth Rs 5.1 crores near Chandrapur, Agartala. The crackdown, based on intelligence inputs, highlights ongoing efforts to combat smuggling activities in the region.

The seized cigarettes have been handed over to the Customs Department for further examination and legal proceedings. This seizure comes on the heels of coordinated operations from June 8 to 15 in Manipur by Indian Army and Assam Rifles, targeting militant activities in various districts.

These operations, undertaken with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, led to the capture of four insurgents and recovery of weapons, IEDs, and other war-like materials. The actions reflect a continued commitment to ensuring regional security and curbing illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)